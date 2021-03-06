Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 12.4%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) fell 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.69. 3,093,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,385,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 388,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

