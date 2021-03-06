Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 12.4%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) fell 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.69. 3,093,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,385,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.