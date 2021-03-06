PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $19.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.25 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $78.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.08 million to $84.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.52 million, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 465,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,339. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

