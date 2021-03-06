Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The stock has a market cap of C$19.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$46.84.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.94.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

