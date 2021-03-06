PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
