PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

