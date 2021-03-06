PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

PCTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

PCTEL stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

