PCF Group plc (PCF.L)’s (PCF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
PCF Group plc (PCF.L) stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. PCF Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.81 ($0.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About PCF Group plc (PCF.L)
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group plc (PCF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group plc (PCF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.