PCF Group plc (PCF.L)’s (PCF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of PCF Group plc (PCF.L) (LON:PCF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PCF Group plc (PCF.L) stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. PCF Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.81 ($0.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About PCF Group plc (PCF.L)

PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer personal loan and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles.

