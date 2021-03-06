Paul Goodson Purchases 176,810 Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Stock

DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) insider Paul Goodson purchased 176,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) stock opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.66 million and a PE ratio of 49.83.

DX (Group) plc (DX.L) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

