Paul Goodson Purchases 176,810 Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Stock

DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) insider Paul Goodson purchased 176,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).
Shares of DX (Group) plc (DX.L) stock opened at GBX 29.40 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.66 million and a PE ratio of 49.83.
DX (Group) plc (DX.L) Company Profile
