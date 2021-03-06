Patron (PAT) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $868,895.27 and approximately $5,550.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

