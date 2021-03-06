Patron (PAT) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Patron has a market cap of $873,161.86 and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.