Particl Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $20,359.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,773,449 coins and its circulating supply is 9,736,926 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.