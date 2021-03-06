Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 804 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 85,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $10,264,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.