Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.50. The stock traded as high as C$24.01 and last traded at C$23.34, with a volume of 181747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.90.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Insiders have sold a total of 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,901,382 in the last 90 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.61.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.