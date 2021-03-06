Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.