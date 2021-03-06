Paracle Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of FNDB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 88,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $50.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

