Paracle Advisors LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,996. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.