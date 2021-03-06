Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,332 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.16 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

