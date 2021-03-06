Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 2,195,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after buying an additional 130,413 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,137,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 352,118 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

