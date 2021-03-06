Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN opened at $161.10 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.