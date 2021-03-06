Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TechTarget by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.02 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.