Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $468.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $457.20 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 3,670,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

