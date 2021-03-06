Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,068,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,767 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 173,468,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,993,242. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

