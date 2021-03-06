Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $53.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

