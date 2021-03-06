Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NETGEAR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,833 shares of company stock worth $6,793,513 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

