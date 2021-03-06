Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 279,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 167,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 131,514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 317.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

