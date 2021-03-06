Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

