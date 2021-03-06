Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Update

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,013 shares of company stock worth $7,484,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.