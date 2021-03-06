Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

