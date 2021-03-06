Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. Orvana Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.