Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 677,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 28th total of 850,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.