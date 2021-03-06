Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 375 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,221.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

