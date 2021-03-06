Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,027 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Roth Capital increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

