Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $995,000 Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 253.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 201.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 15.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

