Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $980,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

