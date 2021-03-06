Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

