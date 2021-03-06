Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Separately, CL King upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,309.85 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.