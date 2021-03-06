OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Update

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Shares of OPTN remained flat at $$3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 660,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $182.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OptiNose by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

