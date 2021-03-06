OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Update

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Shares of OPTN remained flat at $$3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 660,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $182.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in OptiNose by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
