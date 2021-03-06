OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Down 14.7%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price was down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 723,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 292,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $654.22 million, a P/E ratio of -113.95 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

