Oppenheimer Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $127.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ITRI opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Itron by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Itron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

