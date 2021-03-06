Oppenheimer Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $270.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

