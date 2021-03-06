Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

