OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

