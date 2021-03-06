Open Governance Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.37 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $3.37 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00750569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

