Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 41,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

HD opened at $253.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

