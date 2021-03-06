Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 44,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.