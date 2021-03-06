Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after buying an additional 673,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,483,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $99.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

