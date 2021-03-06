Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund makes up 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

