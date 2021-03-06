Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,172,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,043,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,171.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $966.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

