Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ontrak from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.
OTRK stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.
