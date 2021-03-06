Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ontrak from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Ontrak stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $35,879,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $8,597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $7,293,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

