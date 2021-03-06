OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

