One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Up 86.5% in February

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the January 28th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

